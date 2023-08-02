Team U.S.A. captain Zach Johnson prepares for final stretch before the Ryder Cup

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Zach Johnson is a busy man these days.

He hosted his Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, he’s been playing in tournaments, and he’s balancing responsibilities as Ryder Cup captain.

“It’s worked that I enjoy. It’s what I signed for,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t weight on me. There’s still a lot to be done, but I’ve enjoyed the process, I’ve enjoyed the work. It is a district honor.”

Zach has everything it takes to be a great captain. He has Ryder Cup experience, is extremely competitive, loves team sports, and understands team chemistry.

“He is going to be an unbelievable captain. I obviously hope you playing for him,” said two-time major champion Justin Thomas. “He fully understands what it takes.”

The US has won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil in 30 years, so that will be the goal when they hit the links September 28th in Rome, Italy.

“Any time I can represent this great country in any capacity in the game of golf I’m going to do it,’ Johnson said. “It’s an honor of a lifetime. It is not something I dreamed about, because my dreams never got that far, I would be lying to you if I did.”

