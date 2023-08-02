Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Team U.S.A. captain Zach Johnson prepares for final stretch before the Ryder Cup

Zach Johnson is a busy man these days.
By Scott Saville
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Zach Johnson is a busy man these days.

He hosted his Zach Johnson Foundation Classic, he’s been playing in tournaments, and he’s balancing responsibilities as Ryder Cup captain.

“It’s worked that I enjoy. It’s what I signed for,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t weight on me. There’s still a lot to be done, but I’ve enjoyed the process, I’ve enjoyed the work. It is a district honor.”

Zach has everything it takes to be a great captain. He has Ryder Cup experience, is extremely competitive, loves team sports, and understands team chemistry.

“He is going to be an unbelievable captain. I obviously hope you playing for him,” said two-time major champion Justin Thomas. “He fully understands what it takes.”

The US has won the Ryder Cup on foreign soil in 30 years, so that will be the goal when they hit the links September 28th in Rome, Italy.

“Any time I can represent this great country in any capacity in the game of golf I’m going to do it,’ Johnson said. “It’s an honor of a lifetime. It is not something I dreamed about, because my dreams never got that far, I would be lying to you if I did.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when...
Cedar Rapids Police warning citizens about illegitimate vendors
The Owen Block building in Marion
Marion dismisses petition seeking title to Owen Block building following new ownership

Latest News

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa State Quarterback, other Cyclones charged criminally with illegal sports betting
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
DeJean named to Nagurski watch list
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta’s retirement