Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

South Carolina officer struck, killed by train while responding to assistance call

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASLEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an investigation is underway after a police officer was killed on train tracks while responding to a call for assistance.

The Easley Police Department said it received a call for assistance on the railroad tracks along East Main Street around 5 a.m. on Wednesday.

While responding, police called North Norfolk Southern to stop all trains in the area.

Officials said one officer with Easley PD was killed along the tracks. The officer was identified as 22-year-old Matthew Hare during a press conference.

Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding...
Officials say Officer Matthew Hare was killed after he was struck by a train while responding to a call for assistance.(Easley Police Department via CNN Newsource)

According to the Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Hare was trying to get a suicidal person off the tracks when he was hit by an oncoming train. The officer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

Multiple law enforcement agencies held a processional Wednesday afternoon to pay their respects to the fallen officer.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to continue the investigation.

WHNS has reached out to Amtrak for a statement regarding the passenger train that is stopped on the tracks in this area.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Alison and Mac
Mark Anthony Gonzales is accused of entering condos and rubbing woman's feet while they were...
Man arrested for breaking into condos, rubbing women’s feet while they slept
Arborists say the post-derecho tree canopy can feel stress after big storms
Why post derecho tree canopy can experience more stress during strong storms
Arborists say the post-derecho tree canopy can feel stress after big storms
Why post derecho tree canopy can experience more stress during strong storms
A nation-wide trucking company ‘Yellow’ announced it is shutting down operations and filing for...
Slight increase in prices expected after shut down of Yellow