Some chance for storms still present across south, most miss out

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the focus for the heaviest rainfall this morning into today has stayed just to our southwest, some parts of the TV9 viewing area may not stay totally dry.

There are two features to watch today, with the first quite evident this morning: a broad area of showers and storms, some producing rather heavy rainfall. These are associated with a frontal boundary to our southwest, which moved slightly northeast in the last 24 hours but not far enough to push this most of this activity into the viewing area. Some of this could still clip parts of the southern zone this morning, but areas north of Interstate 80 will likely miss out on most of this. In fact, partly cloudy skies are likely in our northern zones for most of the day.

The next possible rain-producer is an upper-level disturbance swirling through Nebraska this morning, with an area of rain and some storms associated with it. This feature will likely continue to progress to the east today, potentially tracking across southern Iowa by the afternoon. New showers and storms could take place with this, with areas along and south of U.S. Highway 30 having the best odds to get something out of it. This chance is still somewhat uncertain, but hopefully we can see some beneficial rainfall.

Temperatures today will be a bit inverted from what you might expect, with upper 70s to low 80s in the south where clouds and some rain hold them back. Highs reach the low to mid 80s in the north.

All of us will see some warmer air for the last two days of the work week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s back in the forecast. This leads into a weekend that could be a bit more active, with occasional chances for showers and storms from Friday night through Sunday night. As it stands right now, chances may be somewhat higher Saturday night into Sunday within that time period.

Next week looks quite comfortable, temperature-wise, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

