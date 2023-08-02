Slight increase in prices expected after shut down of Yellow

Show You Care
By Rebekah Vaughan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nationwide trucking company ‘Yellow’ announced it is shutting down operations and filing for bankruptcy.

Other trucking companies will have to take over the products ‘Yellow’ was shipping nationwide.

Yellow was one of the largest trucking companies of its kind.

And losing this provider is going to open up opportunities for Iowa-based trucking companies, who are also facing challenges with its workforce.

Brenda Neville, president of the Iowa Motor Truck Association, said that Yellow had been an integral part of the country’s supply chain.

”This is a blow to the economy and America and of course a big blow to the 30,000 hard-working employees that have now lost their jobs. It is certainly a sobering time for the trucking industry,” Neville said.

Neville said she does not expect there to be a lull in getting the product to the consumer, but Iowa State economy professor Peter Orazem said that consumers may see a slight increase in product prices for a short time.

”Yellow freight was a relatively low-cost provider so their competitors charge higher prices so some of that is going to show up in cost. I think some of that is going to be short run because of course other companies will be happy to take on some of that market share,” Orazem said.

CRST - based in Cedar Rapids- is already seeing an impact from losing Yellow, but it’s manageable.

In a statement, Chief Commercial Officer Chad LaGrange said, “CRST has seen a modest increase in freight.” He added that overall demand in the industry has remained constant and that excess capacity remains despite the loss of Yellow.

”There’s plenty of trucking companies that can step in and deliver those products. That’s something again that the trucking industry is really good at doing is reacting, being nimble,” Neville said.

And Neville said there are plenty of trucking jobs throughout the state of Iowa for displaced Yellow drivers to fill.

CRST backed up that claim, saying, “We know these transportation professionals will be back to work providing America with what is needed to live and thrive.”

The economist I spoke to said Yellow’s bankruptcy is not a sign that the trucking industry overall is struggling.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

