Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy

FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.(CDC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Central Florida has become a hotspot for an ancient disease.

The area has reported some of the highest rates of leprosy in the nation, according to a research letter recently published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases

Central Florida accounted for 81% of the cases in Florida and nearly 1 out of 5 leprosy cases nationwide.

Also known as Hansen’s disease, leprosy is caused by a bacteria that attacks nerves under the skin.

Telltale symptoms include lesions and rashes that are numb or lack sensation.

Experts said they are not sure how the difficult-to-catch disease spreads but said it requires prolonged close contact with someone who has untreated leprosy over many months.

Roughly 95% of people’s immune systems are genetically programmed to resist it.

Leprosy is rare in the United States.

According to the World Health Organization, just 159 cases of leprosy were reported nationwide in 2020 compared to 200,000 new cases around the world.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more...
More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant
A federal judge ruled in favor of the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office in a lawsuit claiming a...
Judge rules in favor of Dubuque Sheriff’s Office in lawsuit over excessive force
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more...
More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant