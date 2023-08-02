One dead in Davenport rollover crash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Davenport on Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 11 p.m. on the ramp from I-80 westbound to Highway 61.

Officials said the driver of a Ford pickup truck crossed the left fog line, overcorrected and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle.

The driver’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

