One dead in Davenport rollover crash

((MGN))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Davenport on Tuesday night.

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just before 11 p.m. on the ramp from I-80 westbound to Highway 61.

Officials said the driver of a Ford pickup truck crossed the left fog line, overcorrected and went into the ditch, rolling the vehicle.

The driver’s name is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

