Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Name released of 1 killed in Aug. 1, I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

One person was killed in a rollover crash last Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S....
One person was killed in a rollover crash last Tuesday night on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The name of a driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Davenport, last Tuesday has been released.

According to Iowa State Police, Carter J. Pacha, 17, of Long Grove was the driver that was killed in the rollover crash on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.

That crash happened around 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

According to the report, a 2002 Ford pickup truck was northbound on the ramp when it crossed the left fog line, overcorrected into the right ditch, and rolled.

The driver, Pacha, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual
On July 8th, 2023, Shah was charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.
Employee arrested after assaulting customer in Dubuque business
Wellman woman dies after crash in Iowa City, passenger in critical condition
FILE - Eric Church performs at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. Church (AP Photo/Ed Rode,...
Country artists draw most ticket sales at this year’s Iowa State Fair Grandstand
The Davis County Sheriff’s Office issued an endangered person advisory for 13-year-old Kaylee...
13-year-old missing Eastern Iowa girl found safe

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Stevie and Charlie & Henry
Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
Matt Campbell says he can’t rule out a multi-QB system, as competition continues
Iowa’s Attorney General argues the EPA had 90 days to issue rules. Instead, it issued rules in...
Corn growers react to AG Brenna Bird’s E15 lawsuit
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member
Iowa City’s Ad Hoc Truth and Reconciliation Commission welcomes new member