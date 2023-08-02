Name released of 1 killed in Aug. 1, I-80 rollover crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The name of a driver who was killed in a rollover crash in Davenport, last Tuesday has been released.

According to Iowa State Police, Carter J. Pacha, 17, of Long Grove was the driver that was killed in the rollover crash on the Interstate 80 ramp to U.S. Highway 61.

That crash happened around 10:49 p.m. on Aug. 1, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

According to the report, a 2002 Ford pickup truck was northbound on the ramp when it crossed the left fog line, overcorrected into the right ditch, and rolled.

The driver, Pacha, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report.

Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS assisted at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.