More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more than 200 employees at a pet food plant in Independence.

The Blue Buffalo plant is set to close at the end of the year. The plant makes products for Top Chews and Nudges.

The plant, which General Mills bought from Tyson Foods two years ago, employs about 250 people when fully staffed.

General Mills announced the plant would close in May.

In October last year, the plant told TV9 it was making a push to hire about 30 people.

The layoffs are set to take effect on Oct. 6.

