MidAmerican moves toward finalizing rate hike for customers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For MidAmerican customers, your gas bill is already higher—and it could stay that way.

Temporary rate increases went into effect this June, and MidAmerican has filed an application to permanently hike the price of delivery. Tuesday, representatives from the energy company and the Iowa Utilities Board held a public meeting in Cedar Rapids to answer questions about raising rates.

Only five people attended the meeting, but Arick Sears, Vice President of Regulation at MidAmerican maintained, “This is a very important part of the process.”

MidAmerican officials said they want to permanently raise delivery rates, citing increasing operational costs. The delivery rate is the same from bill to bill. There is a separate rate for the actual supply, which is determined by market factors.

If the change goes into effect, the company estimates the average customer’s total monthly bill (delivery plus supply) would go up by about 6%.

As MidAmerican leaders look at this increase, officials with the Office of Consumer Advocate are checking the utility’s homework.

“We will consider fully those—your input—as we will formulate our testimony and position on the case,” said Jennifer Easler with the Office of Consumer Advocate.

Meetings like the one Tuesday night inform state officials’ investigation, but the low attendance was par for the course.

“We’ve had a handful of customers, one to three or four at the different venues that we’ve been at,” said Tina Hoffman, spokesperson for MidAmerican.

The Office of Consumer Advocate is investigating, and Hoffman said that the outcome of the company’s application isn’t inevitable.

“Not a done deal...It is a request from us to the Board. And so yes, nothing is finalized yet. They’ll make that determination,” she said.

Current rates have been in place since 2002, and MidAmerican officials are working hard to prove their case, so don’t be surprised if the numbers on your bill look a little different than they have in the past.

“We take any increase seriously,” said Sears.

Those interested in offering feedback on the rate change can attend a Virtual Public Meeting on August 3. The link to the Zoom can be found here. You can also use the online comment form available here or by sending an email to customer@iub.iowa.gov. Use reference Docket No. RPU-2023-0001.

