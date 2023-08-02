Show You Care
Judge rules in favor of Dubuque Sheriff’s Office in lawsuit over excessive force

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A federal judge ruled in favor of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office in a lawsuit claiming a deputy used excessive force, causing severe injuries to a man in jail, the Telegraph Herald reports.

Deputies arrested Cory Conway in February 2021 on a first-degree arson charge.

Court documents say Conway told a deputy he was heaving suicidal thoughts and started hitting his head against a table and fell. Conway yelled and tried to stand up.

That’s when the deputy put his arms around Conway from behind. Conway then broke his arm when they both fell.

The judge overseeing the lawsuit says the force used caused his injury, but there’s no evidence the deputy acted unreasonably.

