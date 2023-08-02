Show You Care
Judge denies Dinkins motion to suppress evidence

Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed to serve a lengthy prison term on Illinois drug charges days before he allegedly killed the 10-year-old girl, but was allowed to remain free on bond until a plea hearing.(Clinton County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has denied a motion to suppress evidence in the case of the Davenport man charged in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping for the death of Terrell. Police found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of his car. Her remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt.

Attorneys urged the judge to suppress his initial interview with police, stating that it violated his rights. However, in their ruling, the judge stated that the statements from Dinkins to Police were voluntarily made and that because he was not in custody, Miranda warnings were not required.

Court documents show Dinkins previously filed for a change of venue - citing too much pre-trial publicity. The motion for the change of venue was granted and moved to Linn County.

If convicted per Iowa law - Dinkins faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

