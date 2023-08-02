Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa woman uninjured after SUV collides with train

(MGN)
By KUOO Radio
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANBORN, Iowa (KUOO) - A woman was uninjured after she collided with a train Tuesday in Northwest Iowa.

According to KUOO Radio, just after 1 p.m., an SUV collided with a train at a crossing located west of Sanborn.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Lindsey Reese of Lake Park, Iowa was driving the SUV on Redwing Ave when she approached the train crossing. Reese told deputies that she thought the train was stopped and attempted to go through the crossing, but ended up colliding with the side of the locomotive.

The engineer and a conductor in the locomotive were not injured.

Damage to the SUV was estimated at $4,000 while the locomotive received some scuff marks.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI

Latest News

Henry Dinkins, the suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, had tentatively agreed...
Judge denies Dinkins motion to suppress evidence
A total of seven former or current college athletes in Iowa are facing charges tied to betting...
Multiple Hawkeyes, Cyclones charged as part of gambling investigation
The NCAA recently stiffened punishment for athletes found to have bet on their games,...
Gambling sting at Iowa and Iowa St. results in charges against 7 current and former athletes so far
Science behind evapotranspiration, or ‘corn sweat’
Science behind evapotranspiration, or ‘corn sweat’
Tory Taylor and Drew Stevens
Tory Taylor, Drew Stevens named to preseason watch lists