Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Incandescent light bulb ban goes into effect

FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.
FILE - America's incandescent light bulb ban has gone into effect.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - America’s ban on incandescent light bulbs has been a long time coming and, for the most part, it is now a reality.

The rule was issued in 2007, then rolled back by the Trump administration.

It was updated last year by the Biden administration and went fully into effect Tuesday. It bans the sale of most incandescent light bulbs.

The rule requires that light bulbs emit a minimum of 45 lumens of light per watt. Common incandescent light bulbs provide just 15 lumens per watt. By contrast, most LED bulbs will get you 75 lumens per watt or more.

The rule is meant to increase overall energy efficiency, save consumers money on their utility bills and cut planet-warming carbon emissions.

If you still have incandescent bulbs, you can keep using them as long as they work.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa State Quarterback Hunter Dekkers has been charged with tampering with records relating to...
Iowa, Iowa State athletes charged criminally with illegal sports betting
A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash...
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash
Police in the Quad Cities said a 10-year-old boy had been dead in a garbage can for the last...
Illinois 10-year-old found dead in mother’s garbage can
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Hawkeye women earn more honors

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Hundreds report bright light, loud noise from suspected meteor in mountains of Kentucky
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more...
More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant
A federal judge ruled in favor of the Dubuque County Sheriff's Office in a lawsuit claiming a...
Judge rules in favor of Dubuque Sheriff’s Office in lawsuit over excessive force
A new WARN notification from Iowa Workforce Development shows General Mills is laying off more...
More than 200 employees to be laid off at Independence pet food plant