Higher heat moves back into Iowa

By Joe Winters
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any storm chances south move south of the area overnight as lows dip into the upper 60s.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

The next couple of days features higher heat and humidity. Highs jump into the upper 80s to near 90 with dew points into the lower 70s. Continue to watch a storm system that is moving our way for the weekend to bring our next, more widespread chance for showers and storms. Following the passage of a cold front on Sunday cooler and drier weather gives us some welcome relief throughout next week. Have a great night!

