Coralville woman arrested for allegedly using credit cards belonging to adult dependents

Iowa City Police Department
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville woman was arrested on Monday after police say she used credit cards belonging to two elderly people she had been caring for to buy thousands of dollars worth of items for herself.

In a criminal complaint, police said Mandy Tran, 47, made 52 fraudulent purchases using the victims’ cards between August 22, 2022 and May 16, 2023.

The victims are reportedly unable to care for themselves and were, at times, left alone in their home unsupervised while Tran allegedly spent their money.

Investigators found more than $1,200 worth of charges on each of the victims’ credit/debit cards.

The investigation started after staff with the Iowa City home healthcare service, Caring Hands & More, reported the suspected theft, pointing out multiple irregularities and unusual purchases to law enforcement.

Investigators said surveillance video from an Iowa City Kwik Star showed Tran illegally using the cards to buy food, alcohol, nicotine and gas for herself.

When police interviewed Tran, they said she admitted to making fraudulent purchases using the cards at Hy-Vee, Kwik Star and Walmart.

Tran faces charges of Unauthorized use of Credit Card over $1500, under $10,000; Dependent Adult Abuse; Third Degree Theft; and Third Degree Theft Against Older Individuals.

