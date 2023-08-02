Show You Care
Car fanatics across the U.S. get first look at Waverly man’s TransAm and Firebird collection

By Libbie Randall
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - People from all over the country are planning to visit Waverly this weekend to get a look at Bob Steely’s collection of over 60 cars.

Since his death three years ago, his wife, Shelia, has been making plans to let the world see the extent of his collection.

“He collected them throughout his life. We bought an acreage and he just kept filling up the buildings with cars and he worked on them and sold some as we went along,” said Shelia.

VanDerBrink Auctions is planning to clear it all: 65 vehicles, 55 TransAms and Firebirds, and countless other car parts in various conditions, all available for buyers who plan to travel from all over the country just to come see everything.

Yvette VanDerBrink says the unique part about this collection is the passion that was behind the addition of each car.

“Even when he was not well, he was still buying. And Sheila would push them in the buildings and say, ‘Hey, Bob. It came!’” said VanDerBrink.

By Saturday night, they plan to have decades of cars and parts sold off to new owners, all with a similar passion.

“People buy what they remember, people buy what they like. They want that high school car back. Classic vehicles are related to memories and that’s why we like them,” said VanDerBrink.

Auction begins for all 65 vehicles and more than one thousand car parts this Friday in Waverly.

