Adventureland to auction log ride boat to benefit Give Kids the World

ALTOONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Adventureland is set to auction off one of the last remaining log boats from the park’s original log ride.

Proceeds will benefit the children’s charity Give Kids the World, a nonprofit that provides vacations to an inclusive resort in Central Florida for critically ill children and their families.

The original log ride entertained park-goers from 1974 to 2015. It has since been replaced by one of the park’s most recent additions, Draken Falls.

“We are excited to offer a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own a piece of Adventureland history while supporting Give Kids the World Village,” said Mike Lusky, Adventureland General Manager. “By participating in this auction, not only will fans have a chance to own a cherished piece of Adventureland’s history, but they will also be contributing to Give Kids the World Village, which has helped thousands of families here in Iowa and across the country.”

The auction will come before Adventureland’s first-ever Coasting for Kids event on Aug. 19. That event will give families early morning park access and exclusive ride admittance.

