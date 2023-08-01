Warm and a bit humid Tuesday, before some see rain chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of summerlike is on the way to kick off the month of August, with the potential for showers and storms to follow soon thereafter.

Skies will be partly cloudy at times on Tuesday, with highs that will be fairly similar to what we experienced on Monday in the mid to upper 80s. A touch of humidity will be present, with dew points expected to increase a bit as we head toward the middle of the week.

Tonight, showers and storms will form along and northeast of a frontal boundary to our southwest. The placement of this boundary will be critical to determine who sees this round of activity, which could produce a band of pretty beneficial rainfall for those lucky enough to receive it. Right now, the area most likely to see showers and storms would be along and south of U.S. Highway 30. This activity lingers into the morning hours of Wednesday, before becoming more scattered into the rest of the day. Clouds and any precipitation limits the high temperature potential to the upper 70s and low 80s in the south, with some mid 80s possible farther north.

The end of the work week brings back warmer temperatures, with highs returning to the upper 80s. A bit of a reduction in highs toward the mid 80s is likely this weekend as occasional chances for showers and storms return, especially on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures behind this front will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s to start off the following week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.