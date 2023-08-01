Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Warm and a bit humid Tuesday, before some see rain chance

Another warm and summerlike day, before a chance for some showers and storms.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another day of summerlike is on the way to kick off the month of August, with the potential for showers and storms to follow soon thereafter.

Skies will be partly cloudy at times on Tuesday, with highs that will be fairly similar to what we experienced on Monday in the mid to upper 80s. A touch of humidity will be present, with dew points expected to increase a bit as we head toward the middle of the week.

Tonight, showers and storms will form along and northeast of a frontal boundary to our southwest. The placement of this boundary will be critical to determine who sees this round of activity, which could produce a band of pretty beneficial rainfall for those lucky enough to receive it. Right now, the area most likely to see showers and storms would be along and south of U.S. Highway 30. This activity lingers into the morning hours of Wednesday, before becoming more scattered into the rest of the day. Clouds and any precipitation limits the high temperature potential to the upper 70s and low 80s in the south, with some mid 80s possible farther north.

The end of the work week brings back warmer temperatures, with highs returning to the upper 80s. A bit of a reduction in highs toward the mid 80s is likely this weekend as occasional chances for showers and storms return, especially on Sunday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures behind this front will only be in the upper 70s to low 80s to start off the following week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when...
Cedar Rapids Police warning citizens about illegitimate vendors
The Owen Block building in Marion
Marion dismisses petition seeking title to Owen Block building following new ownership
People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting on May...
Marion teen pleads not guilty to murder of Cristian Upah

Latest News

Another warm and summerlike day, before a chance for some showers and storms.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Goodbye July, Hello August
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Evening, July 31, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Monday, July 31, 2023