Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Two full moons to dazzle skygazers in August

A full moon.
A full moon.(Corey Thompson/KCRG)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You’ll have not one, but two, chances to catch the full moon in August, which is an infrequent treat for skygazers.

The first full moon takes place on the first day of the month, August 1. Called the “sturgeon moon,” it’s named for the time of year where that large variety of fish was most readily caught in the Great Lakes and related bodies of water. It also has other names, such as the “green corn moon,” “grain moon,” and “fruit moon,” which all stand for the time approaching harvest.

August's first full moon is the Surgeon Moon.
August's first full moon is the Surgeon Moon.(KCRG)

The next full moon of the month will take place on August 30. When two full moons occur in the same month, the second one is called a “blue moon.” Of course, this doesn’t mean the moon will look especially blue, so don’t expect such a sight. While this is coined the phrase “once in a blue moon,” meaning a really rare event, the occurrence of two moons in one month does take place every 2.7 years.

Both of these full moons will be close enough to Earth in its orbit to be considered a “supermoon,” which means it is every so slightly bigger and brighter than a typical moon. Of the two, the second is a little bit closer by a total of 116 miles.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when...
Cedar Rapids Police warning citizens about illegitimate vendors
The Owen Block building in Marion
Marion dismisses petition seeking title to Owen Block building following new ownership
People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting on May...
Marion teen pleads not guilty to murder of Cristian Upah

Latest News

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Corey Thompson gives the details on a warm Tuesday,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday morning, August 1
Chances for showers and storms increase a bit later tonight.
Warm and a bit humid Tuesday, before some see rain chance
Another warm and summerlike day, before a chance for some showers and storms.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Goodbye July, Hello August