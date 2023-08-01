Two full moons to dazzle skygazers in August

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - You’ll have not one, but two, chances to catch the full moon in August, which is an infrequent treat for skygazers.

The first full moon takes place on the first day of the month, August 1. Called the “sturgeon moon,” it’s named for the time of year where that large variety of fish was most readily caught in the Great Lakes and related bodies of water. It also has other names, such as the “green corn moon,” “grain moon,” and “fruit moon,” which all stand for the time approaching harvest.

August's first full moon is the Surgeon Moon. (KCRG)

The next full moon of the month will take place on August 30. When two full moons occur in the same month, the second one is called a “blue moon.” Of course, this doesn’t mean the moon will look especially blue, so don’t expect such a sight. While this is coined the phrase “once in a blue moon,” meaning a really rare event, the occurrence of two moons in one month does take place every 2.7 years.

Both of these full moons will be close enough to Earth in its orbit to be considered a “supermoon,” which means it is every so slightly bigger and brighter than a typical moon. Of the two, the second is a little bit closer by a total of 116 miles.

