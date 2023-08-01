Show You Care
Third Iowa college student dies after Union County crash

A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash 11 days ago in Union County.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AFTON, Iowa (KCCI) - A third Southwestern Community College student-athlete has died from her injuries after a crash 11 days ago in Union County.

The Iowa State Patrol said 19-year-old Madalynn Stewart, of Maloy, was driving with three other girls in the car when she ran a stop sign while entering highway 34 in Afton at around 10:30 p.m. on July 21

A pickup truck collided with the car, sending both vehicles into the ditch.

In a tweet on Monday, the Southwestern Community college basketball team announced Stewart died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

“It’s with extreme sadness we announce a true angel on earth, Madalynn Mae Stewart, was called home,” the tweet said. “Maddie was smart, sweet, talented & overall an amazing young lady. She will be missed very deeply. Please keep Maddies family & friends in your prayers. We love you ‘MadDawg.’”

Two others in the vehicle, 19-year-olds Halsie Barnes and Ella Leonard, died in the crash.

The fourth passenger is still in the hospital.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

