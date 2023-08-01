Restaurant in Shueyville to reopen over a year after its building was destroyed

SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - By the end of the week, a small town restaurant that’s a staple in the Community is making its return after a fire destroyed it and owners had to start again from scratch.

Shuey’s Restaurant & Lounge was severely damaged by a fire on May 28th, 2022.

Months later, the building was demolished and this year, work started to construct a new Shueys.

Eight months later, the finishing touches are being made on the restaurant with plans to open to the public on Thursday.

The owners have built several improvements to the restaurant... including improved parking and a patio area.

But the staff says this comeback would not have been possible without the community’s support.

General Manager Shannon Kinion said “I think that that was a big reason of why they decided to rebuild, because of how awesome this community is. I mean they always were in the past and I guarantee they’ll continue to be that way in the future.”

Kinion says they did their best to keep the old restaurant’s atmosphere.

Shueys will open up to customers on Thursday, August 3rd, at 11 A.M.

