Reactions to CRCSD moving forward with putting bond on November ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids School district is one step closer to renovating and replacing the district’s middle and high schools. As we first told you Monday night, the school board approved a plan to move ahead with putting the multi-million dollar bond on the ballot this November.

It said the plan regarding closing middle schools on the west side would be adjusted after city council members voiced concerns.

Council Member Ashley Vanorny said she appreciates the district taking the council’s feedback into consideration and reiterated her desire to keep middle schools open on the west side.

”I understand the pursuit of a plan, but I don’t think this is the plan,” said Vanorny.

Under the district’s 220-million dollar bond plan, Wilson and Harding middle schools would close.

Taft would possibly become just a 7th and 8th Grade school, and Roosevelt would be just 6th grade

Council Member Ashley Vanorny said she wants to maintain as many schools as possible on the west side.

”Talking about moving up a considerable boundary for the school district and asking a lot of West side taxpayers to pay for something that completely strips them of any of their walkability. You know, walkable neighborhoods,” said Vanorny.

Community members have also raised concerns about the plan.

”To abandon entire areas and beef up others with larger schools is a huge change,” said Pat Lang, whose grandchildren attend Wilson.

Lang said while change isn’t always bad, keeping schools where they’re at now would be better than condensing to a different area.

”The compromise that we need is if we can build new schools, but on the exact site they’re on now,” he said.

Vanorny adds while she understands some boundaries were going to have to change, she prefers the district’s plan that was outlined in 2022 more than the one that was approved at Monday’s meeting.

”It was compromising the fact that no one part of the city was, you know getting advantages over another. So everybody is getting a little bit of renewed and everybody was getting a little bit of new,” she said.

In the end, she said while she knows investment is needed into the schools to help its students, taking away schools from the west side won’t accomplish that.

”I understand that we’re going to have to consolidate schools. I understand boundaries are gonna have to change, but we can’t, you know, dismiss an entire section of the city by removing those West side schools,” said Vanorny.

