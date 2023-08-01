Show You Care
Overnight southern showers & storms
By Hannah Messier
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had a pleasant afternoon across Eastern Iowa with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures in the 80s, and dew points in the mid to upper 60s.

Tonight & Wednesday

Just off to our west in Nebraska, some showers and storms developed and moved east. A few of those showers could make their way into Eastern Iowa overnight. The best chance for rain will be in our far southern counties with isolated showers possible as far north as Highway 20.  Less than half an inch is expected for most of the region. However, 1+ inches are possible in our far southwestern counties such as Keokuk and Mahaska Counties. Rain chances continue into the day on Wednesday, especially south of I-80.

Overnight southern showers & storms(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Thursday & Beyond

After Wednesday, conditions will be fairly quiet with a partly cloudy sky on Thursday through Saturday with highs in the 80s. Another chance for showers and storms are possible on both Saturday & Sunday as a low pressure system moves through the Midwest.

Overnight southern showers & storms(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

