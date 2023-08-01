Officials give update in Bloomfield officer-involved shooting

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety has given an update in the July 26th, 2023 shooting incident that involved a Bloomfield officer.

Officials say that on July 26th, 2023, at approximately 9:32 pm, Officer Jared Wittmaack stopped an erratic driver in the 400 block of East Arkansas Ave. While the officer was speaking with the driver, a separate 17-year-old male approached the traffic stop from a nearby home.

A verbal and physical confrontation took place, with Officer Wittmaack firing his weapon and striking the male.

The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released. He remains on leave pending the investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident. A complete report will be filed with the Davis County Attorney for review and determination after it is complete.

