Officials give update in Bloomfield officer-involved shooting

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BLOOMFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety has given an update in the July 26th, 2023 shooting incident that involved a Bloomfield officer.

Officials say that on July 26th, 2023, at approximately 9:32 pm, Officer Jared Wittmaack stopped an erratic driver in the 400 block of East Arkansas Ave. While the officer was speaking with the driver, a separate 17-year-old male approached the traffic stop from a nearby home.

A verbal and physical confrontation took place, with Officer Wittmaack firing his weapon and striking the male.

The 17-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery.

The officer was treated at a local hospital and released. He remains on leave pending the investigation.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Iowa State Patrol are investigating the incident. A complete report will be filed with the Davis County Attorney for review and determination after it is complete.

