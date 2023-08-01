Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Motorcycle driver air-lifted to hospital after Winneshiek County crash

(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A motorcycle driver was airlifted to the hospital after being seriously injured in a crash in Winneshiek County on Monday evening.

The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just before 6:30 p.m. while 26-year-old Colton Kraft, of Ionia, was heading southbound on West Ravine Road.

Officers said Kraft lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a ditch, causing serious injuries.

Kraft was charged with driving while barred, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration and failure to provide proof of financial liability.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when...
Cedar Rapids Police warning citizens about illegitimate vendors
Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA...
Former Hawkeye Monte Pottebaum retires from NFL
The Owen Block building in Marion
Marion dismisses petition seeking title to Owen Block building following new ownership

Latest News

The University of Iowa has named Beth Goetz its interim director of athletics, effective Aug. 1.
Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta’s retirement
The University of Iowa’s new interim athletics director is starting on Tuesday.
Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta's retirement
Hy-Vee Dietitian Julie Gallagher shares how you can your satisfy crunchy cravings while also...
Satisfying crunchy cravings
Cedar Rapids downtown.
Iowa tops 2023 list of best states to retire in