Iowa law enforcement to host National Night Out events

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement agencies across the country and here in Iowa will host National Night out events on Tuesday.

It’s a day to promote police and community partnerships. The day has been celebrated since 1984.

Police departments and community groups host free events like block parties, barbecues, and even festivals.

Here’s a list of events in eastern Iowa:

Cedar Falls - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, at 4600 South Main Street. There will be kids activities, face-painting and games, along with opportunities to speak with public safety officials.

Cedar Rapids - Multiple locations

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 2900 42nd Street NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Charles and Patricia Daugherty, at 1608 Arizona Avenue NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Faith Presbyterian Church, at 715 38th Street SE, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kenwood Park Neighborhood Assoc., at 36th St and F & G Ave NE at Kenwood Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Valley Neighborhood Association, at Van Vechten Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association

Viola Gibson Park, at 1200 10th Street SE, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Mound View Neighborhood Association, at 1754 D Ave NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cleveland Park/ Hillside Wesleyan Church, at Cleveland Park

St. James Church, at Ellis Blvd, 1400 block, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dubuque - At Comiskey Park, at 255 E. 24th Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food and games.

Iowa City - Multiple locations. People can enjoy food, beverages, family-friendly activities and appearances by police and firefighters.

Wetherby Park, at 2400 Taylor Drive, from 6 p.m. to8 p.m.

Intersection of Elmridge Ave. & Crestview Ave, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Christ the King Church, at 325 Mormon Trek Boulevard, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marion - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thomas Park, at 343 Marion Boulevard. There will be K9 demonstrations, police and fire equipment on display, games, giveaways and food.

Waterloo - multiple locations

Highland, at Highland Park, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Church Row, at Washington Park, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Roosevelt and We Care, at Sullivan Park, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walnut Neighborhood, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Southdale, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Orange, at Litchy Park, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Unity, at Ferguson Field, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

