Iowa law enforcement to host National Night Out events

Law enforcement agencies across the country and here in Iowa will host National Night out events on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement agencies across the country and here in Iowa will host National Night out events on Tuesday.

It’s a day to promote police and community partnerships. The day has been celebrated since 1984.

Police departments and community groups host free events like block parties, barbecues, and even festivals.

Here’s a list of events in eastern Iowa:

Cedar Falls - 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Public Safety Center, at 4600 South Main Street. There will be kids activities, face-painting and games, along with opportunities to speak with public safety officials.

Cedar Rapids - Multiple locations

  • Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, at 2900 42nd Street NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Charles and Patricia Daugherty, at 1608 Arizona Avenue NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Faith Presbyterian Church, at 715 38th Street SE, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Kenwood Park Neighborhood Assoc., at 36th St and F & G Ave NE at Kenwood Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Cedar Valley Neighborhood Association, at Van Vechten Park, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • Oak Hill Jackson Neighborhood Association
  • Viola Gibson Park, at 1200 10th Street SE, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Mound View Neighborhood Association, at 1754 D Ave NE, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cleveland Park/ Hillside Wesleyan Church, at Cleveland Park
  • St. James Church, at Ellis Blvd, 1400 block, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dubuque - At Comiskey Park, at 255 E. 24th Street, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be free food and games.

Iowa City - Multiple locations. People can enjoy food, beverages, family-friendly activities and appearances by police and firefighters.

  • Wetherby Park, at 2400 Taylor Drive, from 6 p.m. to8 p.m.
  • Intersection of Elmridge Ave. & Crestview Ave, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Christ the King Church, at 325 Mormon Trek Boulevard, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marion - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Thomas Park, at 343 Marion Boulevard. There will be K9 demonstrations, police and fire equipment on display, games, giveaways and food.

Waterloo - multiple locations

  • Highland, at Highland Park, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Church Row, at Washington Park, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Roosevelt and We Care, at Sullivan Park, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Walnut Neighborhood, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Southdale, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Orange, at Litchy Park, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Unity, at Ferguson Field, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

