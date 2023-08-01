Show You Care
Interim Athletics Director starts Tuesday at Univ. of Iowa after Barta’s retirement

The University of Iowa’s new interim athletics director is starting on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s new interim athletics director is starting on Tuesday.

The University named Beth Goetz to serve as the director after Gary Barta announced his retirement earlier this year.

Goetz is Iowa’s Deputy athletics director and was at Ball State and the University of Connecticut before that.

University leaders say they plan to conduct a nation-wide search to fill the position next year.

