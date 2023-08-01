Show You Care
Hawkeye women earn more honors

The national runners-up earned honorable mention in the 2022-23 WBCA Academic Honor Roll announced Tuesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their...
Players on the University of Iowa women's basketball team celebrate on the bench during their game against Iowa State on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The honors keep rolling in for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The national runners-up earned honorable mention in the 2022-23 WBCA Academic Honor Roll announced Tuesday by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association. The Hawkeyes combined for a 3.416 GPA.

“The WBCA is pleased to recognize those women’s basketball programs that have committed themselves to excellence on the court and in the classroom,” said WBCA Executive Director Danielle Donehew. “The 119 teams we honor this year strive to achieve all-around success and we commend their efforts. Congratulations!”

The WBCA Academic Top 25 recognizes college women’s basketball teams with the highest combined GPAs inclusive of all student-athletes on their rosters for the entire season.

