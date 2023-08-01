Show You Care
DeJean named to Nagurski watch list

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a...
Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean has been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Watched by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Nagurski Trophy is awarded each year to the best defensive player in college football.

DeJean recorded five interceptions and racked up 75 tackles during the 2022 season. The Odebolt, Iowa native also set Iowa’s single season record by returning three interceptions for touchdowns.

DeJean and the Hawkeyes open their 2023 season September 2 against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium.

