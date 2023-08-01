DeJean named to Nagurski watch list

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean has been named to the 2023 Bronko Nagurski Watched by the Football Writers Association of America.

The Nagurski Trophy is awarded each year to the best defensive player in college football.

DeJean recorded five interceptions and racked up 75 tackles during the 2022 season. The Odebolt, Iowa native also set Iowa’s single season record by returning three interceptions for touchdowns.

DeJean and the Hawkeyes open their 2023 season September 2 against Utah State at Kinnick Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.