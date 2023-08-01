A bit warmer and a bit more humid today ahead of rain chances for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We begin August today with warm weather and rain chances possible into the day tomorrow.

Temperatures and dew points both rise a few more degrees today as compared to yesterday. (KCRG)

Look for highs this afternoon to top out a few degrees warmer than yesterday, in the mid to upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Humidity rises a bit more too as compared to the last few days ahead of rain chances. Some could see a few spotty showers late this evening and overnight with most of the rain holding off until Wednesday morning. Rain is most likely in the southwestern parts of the viewing area with our northern zones likely staying dry. Even still, Wednesday looks to feature plenty of dry time for central and southern zones too and totals for many of those that do get rain amount only to a few hundredths to a few tenths. A lucky few in a line from Tama down to Washington and south could get decent rainfall and higher totals.

While some rain is possible on Wednesday, most stays southwest and there will be plenty of dry time too. (KCRG)

Beyond this, look for partly cloudy skies to end the work week and highs in the upper 80s. A front Sunday could bring storms to the area and slightly cooler temperatures into early next week.

