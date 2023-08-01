Show You Care
100 Iowa National Guard members at southern border this month

This month, about 100 Iowa Guard troops will be stationed at the U.S. southern border in Texas.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Governor Reynolds announced the plan in May after a meeting with Texas Governor Greg Abbott about border security.

The troops will be deployed for 30 days in August.

Then 30 public safety officers will be assigned for 30 days in September.

Reynolds has not said what those deployed will do in Texas this time.

She sent nearly 30 Iowa State Patrol troopers to Texas in 2021 to provide humanitarian aid and assist with public safety along the border.

She said the deployment is needed due to what she called an open border, something she blamed on President Biden.

Border encounters have been dropping since April according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Biden’s new border policy started in May.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

