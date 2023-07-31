Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa

You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa
You-pick farms lose customers and crops through heat, drought and haze in Iowa(Victoria Wong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIGHTON, Iowa (AP) — You-pick farms are struggling through heat, drought and haze. Specialty crops that require lots of water — like blueberries and strawberries — are refusing to grow. And customers are canceling their appointments to pick berries in the heat.

A strawberry farmer in central Iowa said these are the worst conditions he has seen in his 56 years of operating the farm. This year, his entire crop failed. Smoke from Canadian wildfires also caused hazy skies in Iowa and poor air quality several times this summer. A blueberry farmer in southeastern Anderson said customers have canceled their appointments on especially hazy days.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Small structure nearly destroyed during storms in SE Winthrop
Photo Gallery: Severe Weather Across Eastern Iowa
Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Up to 4,400 awaiting power restoration on Saturday morning after severe storms
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through midnight tonight. Storms are capable of...
Damaging winds and large hail possible as storms roll through this evening
Caydence Jane Robert
Caydence Roberts found alive, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

Two Iowans return home after circumnavigation to help eradicate Polio
Two Iowans return home after circumnavigation to help eradicate Polio
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
RAGBRAI Final Day Coralville to Davenport
RAGBRAI Final Day Coralville to Davenport
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County