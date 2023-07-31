Show You Care
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT
VOLGA, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Clayton County Sheriff’s office received reports of an accident in Volga. After investigating, officials learned that a pickup truck was driving southwest on Domino Road near the Volga U Campground when the truck accelerated and passengers in the pickup truck’s exposed rear bed were ejected.

During the incident, two adult men sustained life-threatening injuries and were taken to MercyOne Elkader Hospital. Then, the men were taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics by air ambulance for critical injuries.

The names of the victims haven’t been released and the incident is still under investigation.

