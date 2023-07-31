Trial set for man charged in Dubuque shooting of Lonnie Burns

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is set for one of the people charged in the February shooting death of 31-year-old Lonnie Burns.

On February 7th, 2023, police responded to the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of shots fired. They found Burns suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. First responders took him to the hospital, but he died from his injuries.

An initial investigation revealed that there was a disturbance involving multiple people in the area when a gun became involved and shots were fired. Police say participants fled the area on foot in several directions following the incident.

27-year-old Kenneth Reed, of Indianapolis, was arrested in Mason City by U.S. Marshals, in connection to the case. He was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

His trial is now set for November 28th, 2023.

Dubuque officials said the other people arrested in this case also face first-degree murder and robbery charges.

