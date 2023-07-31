Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A helicopter crash in rural northwest Iowa sent the pilot to a metro hospital.
It happened Sunday morning near Deloit, Iowa, which is about an hour and a half away from Omaha.
According to a Facebook post from the Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association, the chopper crashed near 310th Street just after 8:30 a.m.
Several agencies responded to the call. The jaws of life had to be used to get the pilot out. The pilot was then life-flighted to an Omaha hospital, according to firefighters.
The Federal Aviation Administration tells 6 News the plane, owned by ag services company Nor-Wes, Inc. struck a power line and crashed into a creek bed. The pilot’s injuries were listed as serious. The plane was crop dusting at the time.
