Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to Omaha hospital

A helicopter crash in northwest Iowa sent the pilot to an Omaha hospital Sunday morning.
By Danielle Avitable
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A helicopter crash in rural northwest Iowa sent the pilot to a metro hospital.

It happened Sunday morning near Deloit, Iowa, which is about an hour and a half away from Omaha.

According to a Facebook post from the Denison Volunteer Firefighter Association, the chopper crashed near 310th Street just after 8:30 a.m.

Denison Volunteer Fire Dept was called out mutual aid to Deloit Volunteer Fire Dept at 8:32am on 7-30-23 to a...

Posted by Denison Volunteer FirefighterAssn Denison on Sunday, July 30, 2023

Several agencies responded to the call. The jaws of life had to be used to get the pilot out. The pilot was then life-flighted to an Omaha hospital, according to firefighters.

The Federal Aviation Administration tells 6 News the plane, owned by ag services company Nor-Wes, Inc. struck a power line and crashed into a creek bed. The pilot’s injuries were listed as serious. The plane was crop dusting at the time.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Update: Around 500 in Cedar Rapids still without power after storms Friday night
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

Allison Hager, of Bellevue, is the 2023 American Honey Princess. She joins us to give us a...
2023 American Honey Princess on a recipe
A nurse working in Haiti and her daughter have been kidnapped.
American nurse and her daughter kidnapped in Haiti
Zach Johnson says he doesn’t take fan support at the John Deere Classic for granted
13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids
Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.
13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department wants to add to its workforce. The Department recently made...
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Fire Department looks to hire