Marion teen pleads not guilty to murder of Cristian Upah

People living on the 3500 block of Northeast Oakland Rd. were shocked after a shooting on May 10th.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion teenager facing charges relating to a May murder investigation, is pleading not guilty.

Cedar Rapids Police arrested 17-year-old Keyun McGowan on several charges including 1st-degree murder, robbery, going armed with intent, assault while displaying a weapon, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.

Police say it’s in relation to the murder of Cristian Upah. He was killed just after 10 p.m. on May 10 during a fight in the 3500 block of Oakland Road Northeast. Officers found Upah shot in the chest. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

After the shooting, police asked people to come forward with information and video as they investigated the case.

