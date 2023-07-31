Marion dismisses petition seeking title to Owen Block building following new ownership

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Owen Block building, which was built in 1880, and was most recently the home to Maid-Rite Cafe (which closed in 2017), is under new ownership.

The City of Marion filed a petition earlier this year seeking the title to the vacant building. However, after Jamie and Kelsie Hoth retained 100 percent ownership of the building, the petition has formally been dismissed. The City says it’s because of the investment the new owners have made so far.

”The recent investments in Uptown Marion have brought a new energy to the heart of our community,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly. “This is a positive step forward as we continue to recover from the derecho and envision what’s next for Marion. We are grateful to Jamie and Kelsie for their commitment to collaborating with the City and our community partners as they restore this important piece of our history.”

The Hoths have reportedly been working with the City’s economic development partners to discuss historic design concepts, complimentary business options, and potential funding sources.

“The passage of time has visibly taken a toll on our iconic building, leaving it in need of extensive repair efforts,” said property owners Jamie and Kelsie Hoth. “Our goal is to return the Owen Building to the energetic hub it once was. We’ll try to conserve as much of the original building and architectural design elements as possible while paving the way for community members and visitors to enjoy modern amenities, up to three new businesses and centrally located Uptown Marion housing,” the Hoths added. “Through this undertaking, we are excited to help Uptown Marion reclaim a piece of its identity while celebrating our past and embracing a vibrant future.”

