Krob, Applegate to represent Iowa Gym-Nest at Hopes Championships

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - After strong showings at the USA Gymnastics American Classic, one duo from Iowa Gym-Nest has qualified for the Hopes Championships.

Thirteen year old Greta Krob was crowned the uneven bars, balance beam and all-around champion at the USA Gymnastics Hopes American Classic that took place in early July in Katy, Texas.

“I was happy with my performance,” she said.

This marked the second straight year Krob was one of 25 athletes in the country that got the chance to compete in the event.

“I felt a bit more confident. I had the feel of it. Felt a lot better than the year before. I wasn’t as nervous,” Krob said.

“She has had a huge progression from last year, just maturity wise and in the growth in the skills she’s doing too,” added Iowa Gym-Nest elite and fast track director Erika Briscoe. “In the 13-14 year old age group, it’s actually harder rules. She ended up having to upgrade quite a lot this year.”

Krob was able to go with her teammate Brynley Applegate, who was one of 30 competitors in the 11-12 year old age group.

“The competition was really challenging. I was really nervous because I really wanted to qualify,” Applegate said.

She came in fourth on the uneven bars in her first time at the competition.

“My bars was really good. My floor was good. It was my first time competing my double pike in like a big meet,” she added.

“She likes to be overprepared, so she was very nervous going into the meet. She wasn’t quite sure if she was going to fit in with the other kids and I think it was eye-opening for her,” Briscoe added.

Both gymnasts scored high enough overall to qualify for the Hopes Championships that will take place on August 4 in Illinois.

“It’s so exciting. Every time we have kids at the Hopes or elite level, it’s so exciting for all the other kids in the gym. They look up to them and it’s just a really cool experience they get to have. They absolutely love it,” Briscoe said.

The girls know it takes hard work to compete at this level - hitting the gym at least five days a week. They first started the sport at a young age. Applegate began gymnastics at five years old.

“I like to say I had Brynley when she was still sucking her thumb. The first day she walked into my class, that was what I got. So to watch her grow up into the kid she’s become now, it’s amazing,” Briscoe said.

“I was a pretty crazy child, so my mom decided to bring me in for mommy and me classes when I was two years old,” Krob said. “I started competing when I was five.”

It’s rewarding for the duo to see all their hard work pay off. This Hopes Championship caps off their competition season that began November and adds another challenge to help them reach their ultimate goals.

“My long term goal is I’d like to become junior elite and make national team some time,” Krob said.

They’ve got a whole gym supporting them.

“I just hope they’re confident. I want them to go and be themselves. They’re both very prepared and ready to have success that way,” Briscoe said.

