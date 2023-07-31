Hawkeyes Quarterback McNamara named to annual award watch List

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara will be a player to watch this fall in his first season with the Hawkeyes.

Hawkeye fans will be excited to see him take his first snaps for the team, but now we know he’s also getting national attention.

The Maxwell Football Club announced Monday McNamara has been named to the 2023 Maxwell Award Watch List.

The annual award recognizes the most outstanding player in college football. The Maxwell Football Club says the award is given to College Football’s Player of the Year since 1937. It’s named in honor of Robert Maxwell, for his contributions as a sportswriter, official and player.

Semifinalists for the award will be announced on Nov. 13, and the winner will be named on Dec. 7.

McNamara will lead the Hawkeyes in their season opener on Sept. 2 against Utah State.

