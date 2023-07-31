Show You Care
Goodbye July, Hello August

By Joe Winters
Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - August is just hours away and it looks like we will see a seasonally warm start to our new month. Highs remain in the upper 80s with lows dipping into the middle 60s. Late Tuesday and Wednesday there is a chance for showers and storms to develop. We should have abundant moisture present meaning some heavy rainfall will be possible. Eventually, this leads to a cooler more comfortable stretch of days next week with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Have a great night!

