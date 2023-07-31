Former Hawkeye Monte Pottebaum retires from NFL

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum has decided to walk away from the NFL.

Pottebaum signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was set to compete at the team’s fullback, but was placed on the reserve/retired list Sunday afternoon.

We have placed FB Monte Pottebaum on the Reserve/Retired List. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 30, 2023

He had been taking part in organized team activities, mini camp and training camp practices and was the only true fullback listed on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster.

The Steelers retain his rights if he decides to return to the league.

