Former Hawkeye Monte Pottebaum retires from NFL

Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA...
Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum runs a route against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa fullback Monte Pottebaum has decided to walk away from the NFL.

Pottebaum signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. He was set to compete at the team’s fullback, but was placed on the reserve/retired list Sunday afternoon.

He had been taking part in organized team activities, mini camp and training camp practices and was the only true fullback listed on Pittsburgh’s 90-man roster.

The Steelers retain his rights if he decides to return to the league.

