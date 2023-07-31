Show You Care
Debris cleanup continues days after high winds and severe storms in Eastern Iowa

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Yard Waste Drop-Off Facility in Marion was a popular spot for many in the days after high winds and severe thunderstorms made their way through Eastern Iowa.

It’s just one of many places the city of Cedar Rapids can direct people.

“We’ve got a bit of a secondary layer of damage where limbs are down, but they’re not in the way, they’re not blocking anything. Lower priority thing and that’s the bulk of what we have left,” said Cedar Rapids City Arborist Todd Fagan.

As city crews continue to try to help get rid of the remaining debris, there still might be more than what we can see on the main roadways, which is why they will be on high alert throughout the rest of the week.

“I imagine there might be a random tree down here or there that we don’t know about that might be blocking a road. When we hear about those from the police or fire department or resident, those are prioritized first,” said Fagan.

And they’re not the only ones who have been on high alert. Alliant Energy had nearly 30,000 customers lose power because of Friday’s storm...something they also had crews on standby for.

“If and when the storm does come through and create damage like we saw over the weekend, we’re prepared to move our resources out as quickly as possible,” said Cindy Tomlinson with Alliant Energy.

And just like city services, they were able to do the most restoration within a day.

“By the end of the day on Saturday we had fully restored service to about 97% of them,” said Tomlinson.

Leaders with the City of Cedar Rapids say anyone still needing debris clean-up can use the MyCR portal.

