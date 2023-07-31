Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Country singer Craig Morgan reenlists in military while on Grand Ole Opry stage

Country singer Craig Morgan re-enlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry. (Source: courtesy Grand Ole Opry)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Country singer Craig Morgan reenlisted in the military Saturday night while on stage at the Grand Ole Opry in hopes of encouraging others to enlist.

According to a news release, Morgan was sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve on stage by U.S. Army Forces Command Gen. Andrew Poppas.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn joined them on stage.

After the ceremony, Morgan returned to the microphone to perform his song “Soldier.”

Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the...
Craig Morgan holds the American Flag after being sworn into the U.S. Army Reserve during the Grand Ole Opry's live show on July 29.(Chris Hollo / Hollo Photographic | Grand Ole Opry/Chris Hollo)

Morgan previously served in the Army for 17 years, with certifications including Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master.

“I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves,” Morgan said in a news release. “I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.”

Morgan plans to continue touring and releasing new music while serving in the Army Reserve.

The 59-year-old singer is known to frequently perform at military bases both in the U.S. and abroad. In 2006, Morgan was awarded the USO Merit Award for his support.

Morgan began his music career in 2000. He is best known for his No. 1 single “That’s What I Love About Sunday” from 2004.

He was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Update: Around 500 in Cedar Rapids still without power after storms Friday night
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

FILE - Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023,...
Impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton seeks to have most charges dismissed before September trial
People walk outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill...
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
FILE - The Iron Gate Dam powerhouse and spillway are seen on the lower Klamath River near...
As work begins on the largest US dam removal project, tribes look to a future of growth
Waukon City Manager Gary Boden speaks with KCRG-TV9's Becky Phelps about housing, business...
Our Town: Waukon community excited by new growth
Man shot by Memphis police after firing shots outside school, MPD says