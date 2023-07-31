Show You Care
City of Ottumwa dismisses three firefighters for misconduct

Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September 11th, 2001.
Members of the Ottumwa Fire Department took time to remember the sacrifices made on September 11th, 2001.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an investigation into misconduct, the City of Ottumwa has let go of three firefighters.

According to officials, the decision was made to let go of two firefighters “for actions and behaviors that violated department rules, safe practices, and the values and standards of the City of Ottumwa.

They say another firefighter was also terminated “for failure to adequately lead those under his command and further displaying an attitude of indifference toward holding employees accountable to the values and standards of the department and the City of Ottumwa.”

A spokesperson for the City says they are aiming to fill the positions as soon as possible, sending out the following statement:

“We take all instances of misconduct very seriously.  This decision was not made lightly.  We expect all employees to adhere to our city’s policies and maintain the highest standards of conduct and professionalism.  We are taking all necessary steps to ensure that the city remains a safe and ethical environment for our staff.

We are committed to a continuity of public service as we work through the staffing changes and will contact relevant staff to discuss the temporary distribution of responsibilities related to the departure of these individuals.  We aim to permanently fill these positions as soon as possible.  We appreciate the community’s support and understanding during this sensitive time.”

