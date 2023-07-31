Cedar Rapids Police warning citizens about illegitimate vendors

Show You Care
The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when participating in door-to-door sales, in order to ensure homeowners are protected.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department is listing some basic rules that vendors have to follow when participating in door-to-door sales, in order to ensure homeowners are protected.

Officials say that the City Clerk’s office issues vendor licenses and that those licenses must be displayed by all individuals participating in door-to-door sales. Several City offices were made aware of concerns expressed online about door-to-door vendors and homeowner safety.

Some basic home security safety practices include:

  • Prevent unauthorized entry by locking your doors and windows at all times.           
  • You do not have to open your door for anyone you don’t wish to speak with.           
  • If at any time, you feel threatened, close and lock doors and call 911. Do not engage with unwelcome individuals.      
  • Install home security with cameras and register your camera with the CRPD for investigative purposes. 
  • Post “No Solicitation” or “No Trespassing” signage as a written warning to unwelcome guests.     

Officials say that there are also few specific rules to help you know if a vendor is acting legally:          

  • Door-to-door sales are not allowed after 8:00 p.m.           
  • Licensed vendors in Cedar Rapids are to display their City-issued permit at all times. (It will have a photo of the individual on it.) You can ask to see it at any time. If they don’t have one, they are in violation of City code.
  • Legitimate vendors should respond to simple requests to leave.
  • If vendors become hostile or aggressive, seek safety and call the non-emergency hotline at 319-286-5491 with the vendor’s name, location, and time of the interaction.

For more information about door-to-door vending rules and licensing, visit the City Clerk’s Office online.

