Another nice one to end July!

We’ll wrap up July today with seasonal and sunny weather. Today
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:26 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We’ll wrap up July today with seasonal and sunny weather.

Today should look quite similar to yesterday with highs in the low to middle 80s and a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Humidity remains low again too but does start to climb a bit ahead of rain chances midweek.

August starts off tomorrow in a similar manner. Sorm chances are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday and Wednesday night. The bulk of this system misses us to the west and south so totals in teh TV9 viewing area will be light. Look for precipitation to be more likely the farther south you are.

Our midweek rain chance will only offer light rainfall totals in eastern Iowa with most rain...
Our midweek rain chance will only offer light rainfall totals in eastern Iowa with most rain missing us to the southwest.(KCRG)

Outside of this, the rest of the week appears dry with similar, seasonal to slightly above-average temperatures in mid to upper 80s. Another rain chance is possible at the end of the upcoming weekend.

