Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids

Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.

It’s a chance for pro golfers and Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson to raise money for programs, including “Kids On Course.”

The event features a number of pro golfers and celebrities. It is open to the public.

The event tees off Monday at 8 a.m. at Elmcrest Country club.

City staff said the following streets are closing for the event:

  • G Avenue NE between 35th Street and 36th Streets – east side
  • 36th Street NE between F Avenue and Zach Johnson Drive – north side
  • Zach Johnson Drive NE between 35th Street and 36th Street – both sides
  • Prairie Drive NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – west side
  • 37th Street NE between F Avenue and H Avenue – north side
  • H Avenue NE between 36th Street and 37th Street – west side
  • 35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Zach Johnson Drive – north side
  • 35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and 200 feet west – north side
  • Eastern Avenue NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – east side
  • 35th Street NE between Oakland Road and Prairie Drive – south side
  • 34th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Oakland Road – north side

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman finds out she'll become a mother while on RAGBRAI
Cyclist finds out she is a new mom on RAGBRAI
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
Two sustained life-threatening injuries after Clayton County crash
A large tree branch blocks 20th Street NW in Cedar Rapids on Friday, July 28, 2023. Severe...
Update: Around 500 in Cedar Rapids still without power after storms Friday night
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts

Latest News

Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.
13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department wants to add to its workforce. The Department recently made...
Working Iowa: Cedar Rapids Fire Department looks to hire
Court documents show lawyers for the former owners of Adventureland want a trial moved out of...
Former Adventureland owners want trial moved out of Polk County
People are cleaning up from storms on Friday night here in eastern Iowa.
Eastern Iowans cleaning up after Friday night storms