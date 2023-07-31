13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.

It’s a chance for pro golfers and Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson to raise money for programs, including “Kids On Course.”

The event features a number of pro golfers and celebrities. It is open to the public.

The event tees off Monday at 8 a.m. at Elmcrest Country club.

City staff said the following streets are closing for the event:

G Avenue NE between 35th Street and 36th Streets – east side

36th Street NE between F Avenue and Zach Johnson Drive – north side

Zach Johnson Drive NE between 35th Street and 36th Street – both sides

Prairie Drive NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – west side

37th Street NE between F Avenue and H Avenue – north side

H Avenue NE between 36th Street and 37th Street – west side

35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Zach Johnson Drive – north side

35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and 200 feet west – north side

Eastern Avenue NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – east side

35th Street NE between Oakland Road and Prairie Drive – south side

34th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Oakland Road – north side

