13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic tees off in Cedar Rapids
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday is the 13th annual Zach Johnson Foundation Golf Classic in Cedar Rapids.
It’s a chance for pro golfers and Cedar Rapids native Zach Johnson to raise money for programs, including “Kids On Course.”
The event features a number of pro golfers and celebrities. It is open to the public.
The event tees off Monday at 8 a.m. at Elmcrest Country club.
City staff said the following streets are closing for the event:
- G Avenue NE between 35th Street and 36th Streets – east side
- 36th Street NE between F Avenue and Zach Johnson Drive – north side
- Zach Johnson Drive NE between 35th Street and 36th Street – both sides
- Prairie Drive NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – west side
- 37th Street NE between F Avenue and H Avenue – north side
- H Avenue NE between 36th Street and 37th Street – west side
- 35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Zach Johnson Drive – north side
- 35th Street NE between Prairie Drive and 200 feet west – north side
- Eastern Avenue NE between 32nd Street and 35th Street – east side
- 35th Street NE between Oakland Road and Prairie Drive – south side
- 34th Street NE between Prairie Drive and Oakland Road – north side
