Woman fighting breast cancer holds fundraiser to help others

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOMESTEAD, Iowa (KCRG) -Deda Happel has been fighting stage 3 breast cancer since March. Since then, she has undergone a double mastectomy and chemotherapy.

On Saturday, she and her husband held a fundraiser called ‘Tops of for Breast Cancer’ in Homestead at Koru Berry Farm - which they co-own - themed around one of her favorite cars, Jeeps.

All of the money raised will go to the Compass Memorial Hospital’s Hope for All Foundation.

It helps families in need with everyday expenses while they’re receiving treatment for breast cancer.

“You know some people don’t if they miss work you know they can’t afford a lot of other things so we feel like this organization is a life saver for the most part,” said Happel. She says they plan to hold another fundraiser next year.

