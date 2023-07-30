WATCH: Officers pull unconscious man from burning car
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CNN) – Dramatic video out of Texas caught the moment officers pulled a man from a burning car.
Police in White Settlement, Texas, said they responded to a report of a car hitting a pole early Saturday morning.
The responding officers found two people in the car.
The driver was able to get out safely, but a male passenger was unconscious and unable to get out.
Officers quickly pulled the man from the burning car until medics could arrive.
The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
