Two are safe after near drowning in Buchanan County

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -Officials say two females are safe after a near drowning this afternoon in Buchanan County. These are photos from the Independence Fire Department.

Crews responded to 3 Elms River Access around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Bystanders reported one female began struggling to swim when her friend was able to rescue her and drag her to land. Independence Fire crews rescued both swimmers from the bank and returned them to the boat dock.

